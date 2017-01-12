If you are looking for some good scares The Bye Bye Man (in theaters January 13th) promises to bring them to the big screen. The film is directed by Stacy Title and produced by Trevor Macy.

We had a chance to interview them both and asked about what it takes to make a horror movie, the story behind the Bye Bye Man, movie props and much more.

You can watch it below!

The Bye Bye Man

People commit unthinkable acts every day. Time and again, we grapple to understand what drives a person to do such terrible things. But what if all of the questions we’re asking are wrong? What if the source of all evil is not a matter of what…but who? From the producer of The Strangers and Oculus comes The Bye Bye Man, a chilling horror-thriller that exposes the evil behind the most unspeakable acts committed by man. When three college friends stumble upon the horrific origins of the Bye Bye Man, they discover that there is only one way to avoid his curse: don’t think it, don’t say it. But once the Bye Bye Man gets inside your head, he takes control. Is there a way to survive his possession?