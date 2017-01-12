Check Out The CHIPS Movie Trailer!

Jon Baker and Frank “Ponch” Poncherello have just joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles but for very different reasons. Baker is a beaten up pro motorbiker trying to put his life and marriage back together. Poncherello is a cocky undercover Federal agent investigating a multi-million dollar heist that may be an inside job-inside the CHP. The inexperienced rookie and hardened pro are teamed together, but clash more than click, so kickstarting a partnership is easier said than done. But with Baker’s bike skills combined with Ponch’s street savvy it might just work…if they don’t drive each other crazy along the way.

Directed By: Dax Shepard

Written By: Dax Shepard

Starring: Michael Peña (Frank ‘Ponch’ Poncherello), Dax Shepard (Jon Baker), Jessica McNamee (Lindsey Taylor), Adam Brody (Clay Allen), Ryan Hansen (Brian Grieves), Vincent D’Onofrio (Vic Brown), Justin Chatwin, Kristen Bell, and more.

Check out the trailer below:

CHIPS is set to release in theaters on March 24, 2017.