web analytics
Search
Home
Share

We Are Celebrating The Release of

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Inside CLUB NERDTOPIA (A Nerds & Geeks Club) THIS Friday!

18+  STARTS AT 9PM  FREE ADMISSION FOR EVERYONE! 

Located at the Chinese 6 Theaters Bar 

(6925 Hollywood Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028)

Win FREE Posters, shirts and much more from the movie ALL NIGHT LONG!

RSVP For FREE Giveaways While Supplies Last Below!

COSPLAY – GEEKOUT – NERDOUT – HANGOUT TALK ABOUT MOVIES – TALK ABOUT TV SHOWS – ESCAPE FROM REALITY – DANCE! 

COSPLAY CONTEST FOR PRIZES! 

Share