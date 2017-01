PINOCCHIO Out On Digital HD & Disney Movies Anywhere NOW!

PINOCCHIO Out On Digital HD & Disney Movies Anywhere NOW!

PINOCCHIO Out On Digital HD & Disney Movies Anywhere NOW!

To celebrate the release of Pinocchio on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere (Tuesday, January 10th), We have two great bonus clips from the early days of Disney Animation that show Walt Disney’s process while creating Pinocchio!

Check out the bonus clips below:

Pinocchio- Walt’s Process

Pinocchio- Creating Pleasure Island

Pinocchio is out on Blu-ray™ and DVD on Jan. 31st.