DOG EAT DOG Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Ex-Cons Troy (Cage), Mad Dog (Dafoe), and Diesel (Christopher Mathew Cook) are hired by an eccentric mob boss to kidnap a baby for a large ransom. When the abduction goes awry, the trio find themselves on the run fro the mob and the cops. Vowing to stay out of prison at all costs, getting away with the crime is litterally a matter of life and death.

Directed By: Paul Schrader

Written by: Edward Bunker (based on the novel by), & Matthew Wilder

Starring: Nicolas Cage (Troy), Willem Dafoe (Mad Dog), Christopher Mathew Cook (Diesel), Omar J. Dorsey (Moon Man), Louisa Krause (Zoe), Melissa Bolona (Lina), Reynaldo Gallegos (Chepe), Chelcie Lynn (Sheila), Bruce Reizen (Maurie), and more.

Genre: Crime, Drama, & Thriller

Rating: Not Rated

Runtime: 83 Minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC (18.99 Mbps)

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.40:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English SDH, French, & Spanish

Special Features

Nicolas Cage Video Introduction

BeyondFest Q&A With Nicolas Cage and Paul Schrader

Director Audio Commentary

Photo Gallery

My Thoughts

I give this film a B. But with anything, I don’t like giving a film an A unless it absolutely blows me away (hence the B).

It didn’t make my favorite Cage movie (That would have to be ConAir) list but the film had my attention from beginning to end. I loved the characters, Troy and Mad Dog (Nicolas Cage and Willem Dafoe). Its a great crime thriller and a much-watch if you’re a Cage fan. Find out for yourself. Catch Dog Eat Dog out on Blu-ray NOW!