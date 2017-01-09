Here’s a look at Pixar’s extended trailer for Cars 3 coming this summer June 16, take a look below.

Pixar and Walt Disney Studios presents Cars 3

Written By: Robert L. Baird and Dan Gerson

Directed By: Brian Fee

Starring: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Larry the Cable Guy, Bonnie Hunt, Cheech Marin, Michael Wallis and Paul Dooley

Synopsis: Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) enlists his new friend as a technician to help him compete against a new generation of racers.

Release Date: June 16, 2017