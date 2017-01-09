A new poster for the anticipated horror film The Belko Experiment has been released. The movie is written by James Gunn, who directed such films as Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither.

The Belko Experiment opens in theaters on March 17, 2017.

On what appears to be a normal day at Belko Industries’, Belko employees are horrified when they find out that they’ve become guinea pigs in a company-wide experiment which will lead them to either kill their fellow employees or be murdered themselves. The experiment is masterminded by a mysterious voice which is controlling the loud-speaker and instructing the employees to slaughter each other by any means necessary.

Written by the acclaimed writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither) and directed by Greg McLean (creator of the Wolf Creek franchise), THE BELKO EXPERIMENT is a terrifying, provocative and at times hilarious thrill-ride that literally provokes the question; what does it take to survive at work?