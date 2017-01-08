Later this month, PlayStation 4 owners that subscribe to PS Plus can pick up Day of The Tentacle Remastered (Cross buy on PS Vita) and This War of Mine: The Little Ones.

Meanwhile, PS3 owners can grab Blazerush and The Swindle (Cross Buy on PS4 and PS Vita).

If you subscribe to PlayStation Plus you get access to ‘free’ games every month.

However, Don’t let your PS Plus subscription lapse or get canceled if you want to maintain access to the previously available games.

January 2017’s PS Plus titles:

PS4:

Day of The Tentacle Remastered (Cross buy on PS Vita)

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

PS3:

Blazerush

The Swindle (Cross Buy on PS4 and PS Vita)

PS Vita: