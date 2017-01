Update: Injustice 2 gets May Release Date According to Tweet?!

Injustice 2, the follow-up to Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm’s superhero brawler Injustice: Gods Among Us, will launch May 16, 2017.

Director Ed Boon tweeted out the date on his personal Twitter account, adding no other details.