Here we are Star Wars fans, it’s 2017! This year marks the 40 year anniversary Star Wars opened in theaters. Who would have thought fandom would be so strong for a movie that premiered in May of 1977! With the beginning of 2017, we look forward to bringing you all the latest news and information regarding Star Wars Episode VIII and plenty of other Star Wars news floating around your galaxy. If you’re ready to get started lets jump right into this weeks Star Wars news!

We are all still feeling the loss of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, the good news for fans is we have an update on Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynold’s upcoming HBO documentary Bright Lights. We also some news on where the Star Wars universe is potentially headed without our beloved Carrie Fisher. Switching gears, in Han Solo movie news we told you earlier this week about the possibility of Woody Harrelson being added to the cast, in addition to that we also have a cool photo that’ll make you grin ear to ear when you see it. ABC’s Nightline did a great piece on Rogue One special effects wizards Industrial Light And Magic and how they achieved the impossible by bringing Grand Moff Tarkin back to the big screen. Continuing with Rogue One, are you like most of us Star Wars fans who’ve always been fascinated with the ships, vehicles and models of the Star Wars universe? If that’s you, we have a great video with ILM model supervisor Russell Paul as he explains the details in bringing back the ships and vehicles from A New Hope and relaunching them in Rogue One. Finally, it’s the return go Gold Leader! An interview with Angus MacInnes is posted online and it’s pretty cool to hear how Angus returned to his Gold Leader role in Rogue One. We’ve got a lot to cover this week Padawans so let’s get started.

Before the untimely death of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, HBO had completed filming for a documentary aptly titled Bright Lights which is set to air this Saturday January 7th. HBO has just released a trailer for the upcoming documentary that is sure to make us tear up, take a look below.

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Lucasfilm brass will be meeting very soon to determine a story arc for General Leia since Fisher’s passing. It is also been said that Carrie Fisher’s role was to expand in Star Wars Episode IX which is scheduled to be released in 2019. We know filming has wrapped for Episode VIII and some minor reshoots could be in the works very soon. With the recent addition of Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin, Star Wars fan blogs and social media has been a buzz about continuing with General Leia in CGI form. The bigger question could be if fans would be accepting of the technology. Only time will tell as we prepare for Star Wars Episode VIII.

Earlier this week we told you about Woody Harrelson in talks to join the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo movie, well something even cooler popped up on social media. Two “Solo’s” having a meal together in Santa Monica. Yup, that’s Harrison Ford and Alden Ehrenreich (Young Han Solo) having lunch. This is definitely our favorite photo of 2017!

So with all this talk about CGI performances and the return of Grand Moff Tarkin and a young Princess Leia , just how did famed special effects house Industrial Light and Magic bring these characters back to the big screen? ABC’s Nightline went behind the scenes and did a great story on how they achieved the impossible.



As a collector of Star Wars exclusive memorabilia I’ve always been fascinated by the vehicles and ships from a galaxy far, far away. When the first trailer for Rogue One was released my friends and I debated which crafts were practical models and which were CGI. ILM model supervisor Russell Paul gives us some insight into bringing back many of the iconic ships from the original Star Wars: A New Hope and how some of those ships were created. If you throughly enjoy this video as much as I did, you are on a whole different level of geekedom, enjoy!

Gold Leader Standing by… If you were like me, you shouted for glee when Red Leader and Gold Leader of the famed Rogue Squadron showed up during the space battle scene in Rogue One. YouTuber Jamie Stangroom has an exclusive interview with Angus MacInnes where he explains how he came to revisit the role he embodied over 40 years ago.

That’s all we have this week, tell us what you think about any of the topics we covered and remember all you young X-wing pilots, STAY ON TARGET!

