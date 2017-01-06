Jackie Chan Presents: AMNESIA DVD Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Martial-arts legend Jackie Chan presents this pulse-pounding update to his own classic thriller. Finding himself at a murder scene, bike courier Li Ziwei tries to escape, but the culprits force him off a bridge. The amnesia from his head injuries means he can’t recognize the faces of his enemies, who have framed him for the crime. Now, carrying the parcel that’s his only clue, and with the help of sassy hitchhiker Tong Xin, Li Ziwei must outrun killers and cops while racing to clear his name of the mysterious murder

Directed By: Yinxi Song

Produced By: Jackie Chan (Executive Producer) & Yinxi Song (Producer)

Starring: Ken Lo, Xingtong Yao, Rongguang Yu, & Lanxin Zhang

Genre: Martial Arts

Rating: PG-13 for martial arts action violence, some bloody images, and brief suggestive humor

Runtime: 102 Minutes

DVD Details

Audio

Mandarin 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio

English 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio

Video

16X9 Widescreen 2.35:1 Presentation

Subtitles: English & Spanish

Special Features

Jackie Chen Presents Amnesia Trailer

Preview

My Thoughts

I give this film an A.

I enjoyed this film from beginning to end. Though the movie is in Chinese, I was able to follow the subtitles easily and still enjoy the movie. I especially loved the beginning credits or scenes. It was a mannequin challenge of sorts. A stop-motion shot of the scenes we were about to see. The main character, Li Ziwei (played by Ken Lo) is a bike courier who finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time (a murder scene). When he suffers a head injury (while trying to escape) causing face blindness, his only hope is a mysterious parcel that he is carrying. This film is action-packed, and full of suspense with twists and turns. I love the performances of the two main characters Li Ziwei and Tong Xin (played by Ken Lo & Xingtong Yao). Catch Jackie Chan Presents: Amnesia out on DVD Now!