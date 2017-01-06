Actress Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Viola Davis, best known for her roles in Suicide Squad, The Help, & How to get away with Murder (just to name a few), was honored with the first star of 2017 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, January 5th. She became the 2,597th entertainer to receive this achievement celebrating her career and accomplishments. During her speech, She reflected upon her childhood and her father (who passed away in 2006) saying that he would have thought “This is pretty fantastic”.

Check out the photos from the ceremony below: