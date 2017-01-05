web analytics
Once you see her story, you have seven days to live.
Do you dare watch it?

Watch the new trailer for Rings below!

 

RINGS is in theaters February 3

Directed by: F. Javier Gutierrez
Starring: Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan and Vincent D’Onofrio

A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…

