SWAMP PEOPLE: Season 7 DVD Review

The Series

See the King of the Swamp tackle his toughest challenges yet when Swamp People: Season 7 arrives on DVD January 10th from Lionsgate. Troy and the other swampers start this season ‘s 30-day Louisiana alligator hunt with high waters, high pressure, and high risk in this top-rated HISTORY series. Determined to “tag out”, Troy must overcome Mother Nature and risk it all to catch the biggest gator.

Swamp People: Season 7 is Troy Landry’s toughest season yet as nature seems determined to keep him from tagging out. He’ll face off with friends and foes alike, fighting to provide for his family and preserve his Cajun way of life. Fan favorite Bruce Mitchell is back, and newcomers Frenchy Crochet and Gee Singleton are on hand to up the ante.

Genre: TV Series & Documentary

Rating: TV-PG

Runtime: 9 Hours 18 Minutes

DVD Features

Audio

English 2.0 Dolby Digital Audio

Video

16X9 Widescreen 1:78 Presentation

Subtitles: English SDH

Special Features

Bruce’s Freezer Dilemma

Icing the Haul

Glenn’s Porch Swing Project

Willie Passes the Torch

An Impromptu Airboat Ride

Jacob’s Gift to Ridge

My Thoughts

I give this series a B.

Wow, 7 Seasons! I know people who watch this series regularly and love it. I haven’t had a chance to watch it until now. I’m sure you really need to completely invest yourself into the entire series from the beginning to appreciate and get to know the people who catch gators for a living. It’s no where near an action-packed film but an interesting experience. You seriously gain respect for these guys and get to see their lives through the eye of a camera. Catch Swamp People: Season 7 out on DVD January 10th.