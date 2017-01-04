The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Woody Harrelson is in early negotiations to star along side Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian) and Emilia Clark in the upcoming Star Wars: Han Solo movie. Harrelson was in all four Hunger Games movies which were produced by Allison Shearmur. Shearmur, along with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, is producing the yet to be titled film. It is also being said Harrelson’s role could be a type of a mentor role to a young Han Solo prior to his infamous meeting with Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and the Rebellion.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie/ 21 Jump Street) will co-direct the movie and the screenplay will be penned by Lawrence Kasdan (Empire Strikes Back/ The Force Awakens) and Jon Kasdan.

Ok Star Wars fans, tell us what you think, do you think Woody Harrelson would make a good fit for A Star Wars movie? Let us know in the comments below.

