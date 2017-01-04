Pick your city & time, then click on the link to win while supplies last!
San Diego
AMC Plaza Bonita 14
3050 Plaza Bonita Rd.
National City, CA 91950
888-262-4386
DATE AND TIME:
January 07, 2017
Saturday 11:00am
(Have your pass ready to show at the door)
Click HERE to claim your passes
Los Angeles
Regal LA Live Stadium 14
1000 W. Olympic Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
213-763-6070
DATE AND TIME:
January 07, 2017
Saturday 11:00am
(Have your pass ready to show at the door)
Click HERE to claim your passes
Arizona
Harkins Park West 14
9804 W. Northern Ave.
Peoria, AZ 85345
602-222-4275-035
DATE AND TIME:
January 07, 2017
Saturday 11:00am
(Have your pass ready to show at the door)
Click HERE to claim your passes