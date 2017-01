Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels animated series mid season trailer has just been released and it looks to be a great season indeed. We know that Saw Gerrera is making his Rebels debut but the clash of Darth Maul vs Obi Wan Kenobi could be one of the greatest television battles yet, take a look below!

Disney XD’s Star Wars Rebels animated series returns this Saturday January 7,2017 8:30 pm EST/PT. If you’re a Star Wars fan you have to watch Star Wars Rebels!

