Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST New TV Spot And Emma Watson Singing “Something There”

A new TV spot for Disney’s live action Beauty And The Beast has just been released, here’s the trailer below

Additionally Disney via Twitter, has released the first audio clip of Emma Watson singing “Something There” from the new live action film, take a listen

Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016

Studio: Walt Disney Studios

Directed By: Bill Condon

Written By: Evan Spiliotopoulos, Bill Condon and Stephen Chbosky

Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson

Release Date: March 17, 2017

Are you looking forward to Walt Disney’s Studios live action Beauty And The Beast, let us know in the comments section.