A new TV spot for Disney’s live action Beauty And The Beast has just been released, here’s the trailer below
Additionally Disney via Twitter, has released the first audio clip of Emma Watson singing “Something There” from the new live action film, take a listen
Here’s your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson singing ‘Something There’ from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY
— Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016
Studio: Walt Disney Studios
Directed By: Bill Condon
Written By: Evan Spiliotopoulos, Bill Condon and Stephen Chbosky
Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson
Release Date: March 17, 2017
Are you looking forward to Walt Disney’s Studios live action Beauty And The Beast, let us know in the comments section.