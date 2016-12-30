Hello Star Wars fans, we’re taking a somber note with this weeks Star Wars weekly report. We wanted to honor the life and career of our General, our Princess, Miss Carrie Fisher. While preparing this, we also learned of the passing of Carrie’s mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds. Our sincerest condolences go out to their family who have lost so much in the last few days. It’s no secret we’ve lost one of the most iconic actor, writer and comedians of our generation. I fondly recall one of my first movie experiences seeing the venerable Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia running and gunning along wth “boys” in Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi. She was also in The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally, The Man With One Red Shoe and countless other television and movie roles.

Although Star Wars launched her career, Carrie Fisher was so much more than an actress. She was a writer, a Hollywood script doctor and a voice for mental illness. Many of Hollywoods most notable scripts have passed through the hands of Carrie Fisher as a script doctor both credited and un credited. Her fictional books Postcards from Edge, Surrender The Pink and Delusions Of Grandma are all outstanding works which mirrored here personal struggles with relationships and substance abuse. Carrie was unabashed and unfiltered, she was genuine person who openly spoke about her insecurities working in Hollywood.

As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I had the opportunity to meet Miss Fisher twice in my many comic-con travels and experiences. The first was in 1995. I was scanning the pages of Starlog magazine when I saw a full page ad for a “Sci-Fi” convention that read “Star Wars reunion”. The ad had pictures of Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Jeremy Bulloch and David Prowse. I made it a mission to attend and get my Empire Strikes Back reproduced script signed by the Princess herself. This was my second fan convention I had attended and I was eager to arrive early and enter the halls to scour the halls of the convention center. As I approached her table I clearly recall how nervous I became. What would I say? “I’ve loved you since I was 5 years old?” Don’t do it, it’s too creepy I thought to myself. “I’ve thought about you my whole life?” Nope, too “stalkerish”. I simply clammed up and handed her assistant my script for that all important signature. My item was gently passed across the table as I stood there in silence. Carrie briefly looked up and said “Hi, how are you” as she took her black sharpie marker and eloquently signed my prized possession. I nervously nodded my head, smiled and responded “Thank you Miss Fisher” as I walked away signed script in hand. The encounter was over. I was too nervous to talk to her, Princess Leia in person and I was just to nervous to even put together a coherent response.

Fast forward to 2015, Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. Star Wars fandom is at an all time high with the impending release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. At this point I’ve attended literally hundreds of comic and fan conventions. Carrie Fisher is in attendance and I’ve strategically pre purchased my autograph ticket for her signature. As I approach her table nearly twenty years later, I see she has a small dish of gold glitter. I’ve heard of her many personal struggles and while some have said time has not been kind to her, “To me she is was still royalty”. I unfold my Empire Strikes Back advanced release poster and carefully hand it to her assistant. He asks me “Where would you like her to sign?” I respond “can she please sign right here” as I point to an area on the poster. Before I stand in front of her she quickly states “She? Who is she, you mean me, who am I?” she playfully quips. I respond “Yes, miss Fisher you. I’ve had a crush on you since I was 5 years old!” She looks at me and says “You deserve fairy dust, lower your head!” I slowly bow my head as the takes a pinch of glitter from the dish on her table and she sprinkles it on my head, “Thank you dear” she says as I walk away happy to be baptized by a glittery dusting from the princess herself.

Many Star Wars alumni have extended their condolences via social media.

Upon hearing of her passing, Carrie’s loyal fans initiated various unofficial fan events to show their love and support for our favorite Star Wars heroine.

On Hollywood Bl fans including our very own Louis Love took it upon themselves to create a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame so fans could gather and share memories of Miss Fisher. It was covered by major media outlets and has become a hub for fans to visit and reflect.

Fans gathered in Downtown Disney Anaheim to raise their lightsabers in honor of Carrie Fisher with similar events occurring in Austin Texas, San Antonio Texas and Dallas Texas as well.

There will be a fan event sponsored by LiningUp.net taking place in the forecourt at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, January 31st starting at 12pm. For more information click on the link right here.

We would like to close with a sincere thank you to Miss Carrie Fisher, thank you for your work and your love and appreciation for your fans around the world. Additionally we would like to acknowledge and send our deepest condolences to Debbie Reynolds who’s grief was to heavy to bear. Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.