Here we are movie geeks, we’re closing out a banner year of great movies and not so great movies. While some films met or exceeded expectations, some well… just fell flat. As we zero in on 2017, we here at Nuke The Fridge wanted to take a look at what we have to look forward to in 2017. This is by no means a comprehensive movie release list. Rather, for the sci-fi, comic book all around movie geek, we think this list represents what movies you’ll be looking forward to in 2017. Let’s get started!
January
Jan 6: Underworld: Blood Wars
Jan 6: A Monster Calls
Jan 13: The Bye Bye Man
Jan 20: XXX: The Return of Xander Cage
Jan 20: Split
Jan 27: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
February
Feb 3: Rings
Feb 10: The Lego Batman movie
Feb 10: John Wick: Chapter 2
March
Mar 3: Logan
Mar 17: Beauty And The Beast
Mar 10: Kong: Skull Island
Mar 24: Power Rangers
April
Apr 14: The Fate of the Furious
Apr 28: The Circle
May
May 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
May 19: Alien: Covenant
May 26: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
June
June 2: Wonder Woman
June 9: Dark Universe: The Mummy
June 16: Cars 3
June 16: Kingsman: The Golden Circle
June 23: Transformers: The Last Knight
June 30: Despicable Me 3
July
July 7: Spider-Man: Homecoming
July 21: Dunkirk
July 14: War for the Planet of the Apes
August
Aug. 11: Annabelle 2
September
Sept. 8 Stephen King’s It
October
Oct. 6: Blade Runner 2049
Oct. 13: Friday the 13th
Oct. 20: Insidious: Chapter 4
November
Nov. 3: Thor: Rangarok
Nov. 17: Justice League
Nov. 22: Coco
December
Dec. 15: Star Wars: Episode VIII
Dec. 22: Jumanji
