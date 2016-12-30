Here we are movie geeks, we’re closing out a banner year of great movies and not so great movies. While some films met or exceeded expectations, some well… just fell flat. As we zero in on 2017, we here at Nuke The Fridge wanted to take a look at what we have to look forward to in 2017. This is by no means a comprehensive movie release list. Rather, for the sci-fi, comic book all around movie geek, we think this list represents what movies you’ll be looking forward to in 2017. Let’s get started!

January

Jan 6: Underworld: Blood Wars

Jan 6: A Monster Calls

Jan 13: The Bye Bye Man

Jan 20: XXX: The Return of Xander Cage

Jan 20: Split

Jan 27: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

February

Feb 3: Rings

Feb 10: The Lego Batman movie

Feb 10: John Wick: Chapter 2

March

Mar 3: Logan

Mar 17: Beauty And The Beast

Mar 10: Kong: Skull Island

Mar 24: Power Rangers

April

Apr 14: The Fate of the Furious

Apr 28: The Circle

May

May 5: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

May 19: Alien: Covenant

May 26: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

June

June 2: Wonder Woman

June 9: Dark Universe: The Mummy

June 16: Cars 3

June 16: Kingsman: The Golden Circle

June 23: Transformers: The Last Knight

June 30: Despicable Me 3

July

July 7: Spider-Man: Homecoming

July 21: Dunkirk

July 14: War for the Planet of the Apes

August

Aug. 11: Annabelle 2

September

Sept. 8 Stephen King’s It



October

Oct. 6: Blade Runner 2049

Oct. 13: Friday the 13th

Oct. 20: Insidious: Chapter 4

November

Nov. 3: Thor: Rangarok



Nov. 17: Justice League

Nov. 22: Coco

December

Dec. 15: Star Wars: Episode VIII



Dec. 22: Jumanji

We want to hear from you, is there a movie you’re especially looking forward to? Is there anything we missed? Let us know in the comments below.

