Microsoft is working on a brand new “Game Mode” feature for Windows 10 that will enhance the PC gaming experience by minimizing resources used by running apps to almost nothing and allocating freed up resources to the game, making it run faster, better and smoother overall.

This new feature was first spotted by WalkingCat in the recently leaked build 14997, and although it isn’t working yet, we understand it’s a feature that will be showing up for Insiders very soon, as it’s something that’s set to arrive with the Creators Update.

Our own sources have said this feature works similarly to how Xbox One handles running a game.

Xbox OS, when a game is launched, will allocate resources to make sure the game is running the best it possibly can.

Up until now, Windows hasn’t had a built-in option for this that benefits games directly, but with the Creators Update that will be changing.

It’s unclear if Game Mode will work with all Win32 games from the likes of Steam or Origin (we’re assuming it will), or if it’ll be limited to games from the Windows Store.

Regardless, it’s interesting to see Microsoft taking PC gaming seriously again, as for a while they kind of abandoned it in favor of Xbox.

Now Microsoft’s goal is the merge the two, as they both run on the same platform after all.