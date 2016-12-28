With the recent passing of our beloved Carrie Fisher, Marvel’s Star Wars: Poe Dameron comic book writer, Charles Soule tweeted a tribute to Carrie Fisher will be featured in issue #14 of the on going comic book series, Star Wars: Poe Dameron. Take a look at the tweet below.

There’s a funeral in Poe Dameron #14, and Leia’s present – writing that scene today. Wasn’t originally about her, but now it will be. — Charles Soule (@CharlesSoule) December 27, 2016

Issue #14 of Star Wars: Poe Dameron will be out in May 2017. Additionally, Poe Dameron penciller and cover artist Phil Noto tweeted a sketch of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia from The Empire Strikes Back with the hand written caption “Carrie Fisher Princess General Force Of Nature.”

Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher.