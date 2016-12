UPDATE: Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher has passed away.

Breaking news: Carrie Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds reportedly hospitalized for a possible stroke!

According to TMZ website, Ms. Reynolds (84) was rushed to the hospital from her Beverly Hills home today at about 1pm. We can’t even begin to imagine the pain she must be feeling after losing her daughter.

Updates coming soon.

“No parent should have to bury a child …”