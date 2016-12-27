SUPERGIRL is sent to return from winter break in January and here’s a clip from the Kevin Smith directed episode, “Supergirl Lives.”

Plot:

Now, in Season Two, Kara has left the safety of being Cat Grant’s assistant in order to figure out what she really wants to do, while as Supergirl she continues to work at the DEO., protecting the citizens of National City and searching for Jeremiah and Cadmus. Along the way, she will team up with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) to battle new villains, as she strives to balance her personal life with her life as a superhero.

Supergirl Season 2 starts Monday, January 23rd at 8pm.