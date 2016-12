Rick and Morty’s third season will finally air in 2017, and to tide fans over until it does, a new sneak peek video has been released.

In the three-minute clip, Morty is standing by his locker at school, eavesdropping on a conversation between his long-time crush Jessica and her friends.

It doesn't take very long for the girls' discussion to take an appropriately not-safe-for-work (NSFW) turn, and when Morty approaches the group to join in, he gets pulled away by Rick.