On the GameCube, there was a horror game called Eternal Darkness. The game was a psychological horror game that not only messed with the mind of the character but the player as well. Eternal Darkness would cause players to think that their system turned off, the game had crashed, and much more. Sometimes the game would actually crash and players would think it’s just a trick so they’d spend several minutes waiting for the game to come back!

It’s a widely loved game for the Nintendo system and it appears that it may be returning very soon with the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo recently filed a trademark for the 2002 game which you can view below.

While some companies like to file trademarks just to make sure they have them for the future, it seems likely it could come to the Switch. Recent rumors suggest that Nintendo is planning on letting players play GameCube games via Virtual Console so Eternal Darkness could be one of those games!