‘Kid-Flash’ Frustrates ‘The Scarlet Speedster’ in Midseason Premiere Clip of THE FLASH

Although it’s set to premiere on January 24th 2017, the CW has released a new clip from the midseason premiere of THE FLASH.

In the clip Barry Allen has taken the task of training Wally West, who is now a full on speedster and has become ‘Kid-Flash.’ But, Barry is frustrated with Wally for doing more then just shadowing the ‘The Scarlet Speedster’ as instructed.

Will ‘The Flash’ and ‘Kid-Flash’ stay friends for long?

Check out the clip below.