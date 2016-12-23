ROGUE ONE! ROGUE ONE! Well fans what did you think, great movie right? While most people are getting ready for the holidays, us Star Wars geeks are preparing for “Life Day” (Yes, it’s a Star Wars Holiday Special reference). Whatever you’re celebrating during these chilly December days, one thing is for sure, we have Star Wars episode VIII to look forward to next December 2017. While many are taking a break this week we want to keep the ball rolling and jump right into some Star Wars news.

2017 is going to be another banner year for Star Wars, not only will we get the yet to be titled Star Wars Episode VIII but it also marks the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars”. To note this triumphant occasion Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 is building to be a phenomenal event. Celebration has just announced some awesome news regarding the biggest Star Wars fan convention in the world so start planning! Getting back to Rogue One, there’s a certain someone who may not have survived the events of Rogue One but he will be making his debut in Star Wars Rebels the animated series in the near future, I wonder who! Closing it out this week, Gareth Edwards was recently on Empire Podcast where he revealed there was initially a very different ending to Rogue One for some of those Rebel spies. If you’re ready, we’re going to cue up the Star Wars music and get our Star Wars news fix!

Just a couple things before we get started…

We’re just a couple days away from Christmas so we thought we would get you in the holiday spirit and show you this awesome light display set to Star Wars music, take a look and enjoy.

In keeping with the holiday spirit, The Star Wars Show did an awesome show this week tapping into the spirit of the notorious Star Wars Holiday Special. Check out the very festive Star Wars show staff as they celebrate all things holiday related but remember ” The story isn’t canon”.

Are you as excited for Star Wars Celebration Orlando as we are? Next years show will be at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando Florida April 13-16 2017. We gave you a heads up back in late spring about tickets sales and to prepare as early as possible. Well, guys and gals, 4 day passes are now sold out. While there’s plenty of complaining and murmuring on social media about 4 day passes being sold out we hate to say we told ya to buy early! There’s good news though Padawans, single day admission tickets are still on sale for all four days so act fast! It was also announced who will be hosting the various panel stages for the four day event. Star Wars veteran Warwick Davis (Wicket the ewok) will once be hosting the celebrity main stage, David Collins will host the “Galaxy” stage and Amy Ratcliff will host the always cool behind-the-scenes stage. Both Collins and Ratcliff are Celebration veterans and will provide great insight to the various panels and events they host.

Lastly, StarWars.com has an exclusive interview with Paul Shipper who was selected to design this years Celebration badges. Artist Paul Shipper hand drew the images digitally and the art look fantastic. StarWars.com interviewed Shipper who said the following.

“The main thing for me was pleasing everybody at Lucasfilm, and then in turn, because they would like them, then hopefully the fans will enjoy them, as well. It’s a case of trying to do something that would be very different from anything that’s maybe been done before, in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars.”

Here’s a look at all the images via StarWars.com

Just in case you need a little motivation to attend Star Wars Celebration Orlando here’s a cool trailer. Get packing!

Star Wars Rebels on Disney XD has been firing on all cylinders lately. Last season saw the introduction of Grand Admiral Thrawn to the series and next season we’ll see Forest Whitaker return as non other than Saw Gerrera. Here’s a first look at Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera on Star Wars Rebels Disney XD featuring Dave Filoni.

Rogue One director Gareth Edwards was recently on the Empire Podcast where he talked about the fate of our Rebel spies. Initially some of the protagonists were not going to meet their demise on the planet Scarif. Jyn Erso was initially going to survive, here’s what Gareth Edwards had to say on Empire Podcast (Courtesy of Heroic Hollywood).

“I mean, it’s a great Disney tradition isn’t it? For ever single character to die in all their movies. I think there was an early version – the very first version they didn’t [die] in the screenplay. And it was just assumed by us that we couldn’t do that and they’re not gonna let us do that. So we’re trying to figure out how this ends where that doesn’t happen. And then everyone read that, and there was just this feeling of like, “They gotta die right?” And everyone was like, “Yeah, can we?” And we thought we weren’t gonna be allowed to, but Kathy [Kennedy] and everyone at Disney were like, “Yeah, makes sense.” I guess they have to because they’re not in A New Hope. And so from that point on, we had the license and I kept waiting for someone to go, “You know what, can you just film an extra scene where we see Jyn and Cassian, they’re okay, and they’re on another planet and la la la…” And [that] never ever came, and no one gave us that note so we got to do it.”

I for one was glad to see the movie end the way it did, it provided an excellent conclusion to a stand alone film that is in no need of a sequel.

That’s all we have this week Star Wars fans, I’ll be heading out to catch Rogue One once again this week. Tell us your thoughts on anything we covered, we’ll see you next week!