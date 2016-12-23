STAR WARS Actress Suffers Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher, known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars Franchise suffered a heart attack while in flight from London to Los Angeles. The incident occurred 15 minutes prior to landing. An EMT, on the plane, was able to administer CPR before landing. The plane landed just after noon PST and Fisher (60) was then rushed to a nearby hospital. LA Times reported that she is in critical condition. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carrie and her family.