END OF A GUN Blu-Ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Action Superstar Steven Seagal stars in this sexy, high-stakes thriller set in glittering Paris. Seagal plays Decker, an ex-DEA agn who takes deadly action one night to save the alluring Lisa from an abusive boyfriend. She approaches decker with a seductive proposition: Help her steal $2 million from a car guarded by Parisian Police and share in the bounty. But, even if they outrun the cops, can they outgun the hit squads sent by a furious, sadistic drug lord to reclaim the loot?

Directed By: Keoni Waxman

Written By: Chuck Hustmyre & Keoni Waxman

Starring: Steven Seagal (Decker), Florin Piersic Jr. (Gage), Jade Ewen (Lisa Durant), Jacob Grodnik (Trevor), Jonathan Rosenthal (Luc), Ovidiu Niculescu (Jean), Claudiu Bleont (Chauvin), Troy Miller (Plumber), Alexandre Nguyen (Pee Wee), and More.

Genre: Action, Crime, & Thriller

Rating: R

Runtime: 1 hour 27 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Video

1080P High Definition

16X9 Widescreen 1.78:1 Presentation

Subtitles: English and Spanish

Special Features

No Special Features

My Thoughts

I give this film a C. I am a huge Steven Seagal fan as I remember watching films such as: Under Seige, Above the Law, and Marked for Death when I was a kid. I gave this film a C because I really did not like his character (Decker) in this one. The accent he was using was off. He was still playing a tough guy who can kick major butt. It’s the character that’s lacking. There was no chemistry between his character and Lisa Durant ( played by Jade Ewen). Not that you want to see that in a film like this but still there should be some sort of connection between the two. It seemed more like there was a huge wall between them. I also didn’t like that the blu-ray didn’t have any special features. That’s the one thing I love about blu-rays. Seeing the behind-the-scenes of a film or what not. It is an action-packed film. Go see for yourself. Catch End of a Gun out on Blu-ray & Digital HD Now!