web analytics
Search
Home

We are giving away passes to an advance screening of MONSTER TRUCKS (details below). If you are interested submit your email below and we will notify the lucky winners soon!

Details:

LOCATION:
AMC Plaza Bonita 14
3050 Plaza Bonita Rd.
National City, CA 91950
888-262-4386

DATE AND TIME:
January 07, 2017
Saturday 11:00am
(Have your pass ready to show at the door)

submit your email below

* indicates required


NOTE: If you get a “is already subscribed to list” message, you are already entered to win.

SYNOPSIS:
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars. After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend. Melding cutting edge visual effects and state-of-the-art CGI, Monster Trucks is an action filled adventure for the whole family that will keep you on the edge of your seat and ultimately touch your heart.