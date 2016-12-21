We have a fun UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS prize pack to giveaway to some lucky winners. Up for grabs is a shirt, poster, and run of engagement movie passes at any Regal theater in the Los Angeles/Orange County region from Monday – Thursday starting January 9th.

Here’s how to enter for a chance to win:

1.) Follow @nukethefridge on Twitter by clicking HERE

2.) Retweet the contest HERE or follow the “Tweet” below.