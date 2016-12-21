The sequel to one of the biggest cult sci fi movies of all time, Blade Runner is coming in 2017. Warner Bros. has released the teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2049, take a look below.

Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros. Studios

Synopsis: Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, Lennie James, with Dave Bautista and Jared Leto

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Written By: Hampton Fancher, Michael Green, Hampton Fancher and Philip K. Dick

Release Date: October 6, 2017

