The mission is simple.

An American prisoner is being held captive in the facility, which is an old slaughterhouse that has been re-purposed for corpse disposal by the enemy.

It is up to you, the player, Jonathan North to extract the prisoner by any means necessary.

The demo also showcases the effects that weather can have on your mission.

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on its new release date of April 4th, 2017.