All Six of The Original 8-bit Mega Man games coming to iOS and Android In January? Details Here.

Capcom officially announced the news this week, nearly 30 years after the release of the original game. This marks the first time all six will hit smart devices.

Each game will sell individually for $1.99 and are expected to include friendlier features for newcomers like auto fire, auto charge, and adjustable game speed.

Equipped with a function to reproduce exquisite difficulty

Capcom, “of 8bit machine Rockman the” Series 6 title, announced that it will start delivery from January 6, 2017 (Friday) to smartphones. In addition, ” Rockman official communication site smartphone app version of” Mega Man Unity “of” is it being delivered.

The masterpiece of 8bit action will revive to smartphone! “Mega Man Mobile” series 6 works broadcasted start !! on January 6

of 2D action masterpiece “Mega Man”. Series 6 works of 8 bit machine revive to iOS / Android! As a “Rockman Mobile” series 6 works will be delivered at once on January 6 (Friday) 2017.

In addition to outstanding play difficulty, a unique game system that defeats the boss and challenges the new boss with the weapons you got is a fun way to think of classic works.

In this work, features such as auto charge of auto shot and charge shot and change of game speed are installed so that the virtual key can enjoy the exquisite difficulty of the series “It will be challenging many times as difficult” Even smartphones can fully enjoy “Rockman”.

Of course, players who remember in the arm can also challenge the same level of difficulty as the original. I would like you to expect the following report of “Rockman Mobile”.