HARLEY AND THE DAVIDSONS Blu-ray Review

The Series

Synopsis

Harley and the Davidsons charts the birth of this iconic bike during a time of great social and technological change beginning at the turn of the 20th century. Walter, Arthur, and Bill risked their entire fortunes and livelihoods to launch the budding enterprise. Each of these men faced very different challenges, but it was the motorcycle that united their dreams and ambitions.

Directed By: Ciaran Donnelly & Stephen Kay

Written By: Seth Fisher, Nick Schenk, & Evan Wright

Starring: Michiel Huisman (Walter Davidson) , Bug Hall (Arthur Davidson), Robert Aramayo (Bill Harley), Annie Read (Caroline Jachthuber), Essa O’Shea (Clara Davidson), Daniel Coonan (Big Bill Davidson), Rufus Wright (CH Lang), and More.

Genre: Biography

Runtime: Approx. 236 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio

Video

1080P High Definition

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

16X9 Widescreen 1.78:1 Presentation

English SDH

Special Features

Biketacular Special

The Making of Harley and the Davidsons Featurette

My Thoughts

This is a must see for fans of the Harley Davidson Motorcycle. These guys were brilliant. They constructed the most iconic motorcycle that we all love today. Just imagine creating something with no instructions or blueprints and going through the trials & tribulations to get your ideas to come to life. That’s what these guys did. I give this series a B. It may not be an action-packed, edge of your seat type series but it is interesting to see the very beginning of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle and to see the people behind it. Catch Harley and the Davidsons out on Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD Now!