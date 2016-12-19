HARLEY AND THE DAVIDSONS Blu-ray Review
The Series
Synopsis
Harley and the Davidsons charts the birth of this iconic bike during a time of great social and technological change beginning at the turn of the 20th century. Walter, Arthur, and Bill risked their entire fortunes and livelihoods to launch the budding enterprise. Each of these men faced very different challenges, but it was the motorcycle that united their dreams and ambitions.
Directed By: Ciaran Donnelly & Stephen Kay
Written By: Seth Fisher, Nick Schenk, & Evan Wright
Starring: Michiel Huisman (Walter Davidson) , Bug Hall (Arthur Davidson), Robert Aramayo (Bill Harley), Annie Read (Caroline Jachthuber), Essa O’Shea (Clara Davidson), Daniel Coonan (Big Bill Davidson), Rufus Wright (CH Lang), and More.
Genre: Biography
Runtime: Approx. 236 minutes
Blu-ray Details
Audio
- English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio
Video
- 1080P High Definition
- Codec: MPEG-4 AVC
- 16X9 Widescreen 1.78:1 Presentation
- English SDH
Special Features
- Biketacular Special
- The Making of Harley and the Davidsons Featurette
My Thoughts
This is a must see for fans of the Harley Davidson Motorcycle. These guys were brilliant. They constructed the most iconic motorcycle that we all love today. Just imagine creating something with no instructions or blueprints and going through the trials & tribulations to get your ideas to come to life. That’s what these guys did. I give this series a B. It may not be an action-packed, edge of your seat type series but it is interesting to see the very beginning of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle and to see the people behind it. Catch Harley and the Davidsons out on Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD Now!