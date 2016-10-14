Hello again Star Wars fans it’s been a big week of Star Wars and Rogue One news and we know your just as excited as we are! We’re going to kick off this report with the obvious, a brand new Rogue One trailer premiered on ABC’s Good Morning America and spread like wildfire on the internet shortly thereafter. We’ll take a look at the trailer again and hopefully uncover some hidden Rogue One gems. Do you recall we reported that Marvel Comics would be starting a new on going series following the conclusion of the venerable Darth Vader series. We have a title and first image of the new comic coming soon to our galaxy. Have you heard the rumors of a new Obi Wan Kenobi stand alone film? Ewan McGregor has heard the the rumors too and gives his thoughts on returning as “Ben Kenobi”. Finally, we’ll take a look at comic book releases for this week. Let’s get started Star Wars fan!

NUKE THE FRIDGE as well as every other major media outlet posted the new Rogue One trailer early Thursday morning to glorious fanfare. Let’s all take a look at the trailer below before we continue.



There are couple things cool things that stand out, the first being the fallen statue of the Jedi (We can safely say it resembles Obi Wan Kenobi) and also one of the Rogue Squadron pilots looks like a younger Zev Senesca (Rogue Two) from Empire Strikes Back.

One thing is for sure, one has already noted, two lines of dialogue from the trailers that have quickly become my favorite. There is Cassian Andor’s “Make 10 men feel like 100” inspirational speech as they prepare to do battle and of course Chirrup Imre’s quote “I fear nothing, all is as the force wills it.” All of us here at NUKE THE FRIDGE can unequivocally say we can’t wait for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Speaking of Jedi’s, Ewan McGregor is currently doing press for his directorial debut of his new film American Pastoral. With Rogue One set to be released in just over two months, McGregor was asked about the possibility of stand alone Obi Wan Kenobi film or trilogy in the future. McGregor was quoted as saying;

“I’ve always thought there was a story to tell between my last one and Alec Guinness’ first one. It would be fun to film that story now I’m older. I’d be the right age. I’m forty-five, Alec Guinness was what, sixty? I could do two of them.”

Star Wars fans have been very vocal about wanting to see Ewan McGregor return as the iconic Jedi and the adventurous tales that could be told. Hopefully we’ll get to see those movies being made.

The new Star Wars “Classified” comic book coming in December has just been “de-classified”. It was just announced the new on going series will be titled Star Wars: Doctor Aphra. Who is Doctor Aphra you might ask? She quickly became a popular character in the Marvel Darth Vader comic series where she ultimately becomes Darth Vaders assistant. Her backstory is about as cloudy as Snokes which adds an air of mystery to her character. What we do know about her is she’s handy with droids and is a self decribed space archeologist. The comic will be written by Kieron Gillen (Darth Vader) with art by Kev Walker. Issue #1 will premiere in December and will be an on going series. We’re looking forward to the new comic series Star Wars: Doctor Aphra

Continuing with comics, this week is the grand conclusion of the on going Marvel series Star Wars: Darth Vader. Issue #25 marks the final book in the series which was a huge hit among fans. Marvel was so happy with the series they kept story writer Kieron Gillen on board for Doctor Aphra. Also released for the week will be Star Wars: Han Solo issue #4 and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Adaptation) issue #5.

We want to close with a quick reminder to attend our annual NUKE THE FRIDGE CON coming November 19. Free admission and free parking allows to save money for cool autographs and awesome collectibles. This is a going to be the coolest Star Wars party on the west coast just in time to get you ready for Rogue One: A Star War Story. This is your personal invite to come meet Billy Dee Williams, Nichelle Nichols (Star Trek) Deep Roy (Empire Strikes Back/ Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) and a large ensemble cast from the Star Wars prequels to the original trilogy . Come hang out with us and enjoy everything Star Wars and Star Trek related! NUKE THE FRIDGE CON will be at Frank and Son Collectibles show 19649 San Jose Ave, Industry Ca 91748.

That’s all we have for this week, tell us what you think of the new trailer, and anything else Star Wars related. We’ll see you next week!