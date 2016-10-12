In a new featurette, via Entertainment Tonight, Wong (Benedict Wong) meets Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). The video also includes some great behind the scene footage too.

Doctor Strange follows the story of neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a horrific car accident, discovers the hidden world of magic and alternate dimensions. Set for release on November 4th, later this year, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwitel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mads Mikkelsen, Tilda Swinton, and maybe even Robert Downey Jr.