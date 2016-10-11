Earlier today, Amazon updated the product page for The Art of Horizon Zero Dawn, revealing the cover and additional details.

For those of you who may be interested, can preorder the official art book for the PlayStation 4 exclusive by clicking this link from the shopping website.

The product features over 300 concept art pieces, images and sketches from the game. Also included are commentary from the artists and creators of Guerrilla Games. You can check out Amazon’s product description of The Art of Horizon Zero Dawn below:

“The Art of Horizon Zero Dawn is the ultimate gallery of the hotly anticipated new IP from Guerrilla Games (Killzone series). It focuses on the stunning artwork used to develop the game, and includes over 300 images, sketches, and concept art, commentary throughout from the artists and creators. This is an in-depth insight into a world as beautiful as it is dangerous.”

“Over 1000 years ago a cataclysm destroyed life as we know it, forcing humans to the brink of extinction. In our place machines rose, and nature took back our cities, until all that was left of our world was the rumours of the old ones and the ruins of a civilisation long past. The tribes of the new world live scattered, some small and humble, some as powerful as kings. If Aloy, an outcast and hunter, is to find her true place in this world she must combat the great robotic creatures of the land and uncover the mysteries of a lost civilisation.”

The Art of Horizon Zero Dawn will be released in 2017 on the 28th of February in the North American region.