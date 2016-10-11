As revealed by an Amazon listing, this $120 version features a number of physical and in-game goodies.

Chief among them is a nine-inch statue of the game’s protagonist made by Gentle Giant. It also includes the game in a steelbook case and a 48-page art book.

On the digital side, you’ll get a dynamic PS4 theme and a bunch of DLC in the form of weapons, outfits, and resource packs.

The official descriptions for all of these follow below.

Collector’s Edition Contents:

Carja Storm Ranger Armor: Fashioned by the proud, ceremonial Carja tribe, this special armor has been crafted with an eye for showy appearance.

Carja Striker Bow: The Carja defend their great Sundom with stone fortifications and military might. This finely-made bow, fit for a captain’s hand, puts additional stopping power behind every arrow fired.

Carja Trader Pack: Rare and precious Machine parts are always in demand on the metal markets of the Carja Sundom.

Banuk Trailblazer Armor: A sturdy outfit made by the nomadic Banuk tribe, hunters, and shamans from the harsh northern territories.

Banuk Culling Bow: The Banuk claim a spiritual understanding of the Machines, and put their harvests of Machine parts to many uses.

Banuk Traveler Pack: Though rarely encountered, Banuk explorers have left their intricate tribal marks across the breadth of the known world.

Nora Keeper Pack: The Nora are extraordinarily skilled and inventive at using machine components in their own devices.

Nora Machine Trapper Pack: Even the most experienced Nora hunter never goes into the wild unprepared.

Horizon developer Guerrilla Games, best known for the Killzone series, recently announced a delay for the game due to ensure that Horizon: Zero Dawn lives up to the visuals and gameplay quality that our games are known for.

It’s now due out on February 28, 2017. Trailer Below.