Check Out The Amazing HACKSAW RIDGE Movie Trailer

From the acclaimed director of BRAVEHEART (1995), THE PASSION OF CHRIST (2004), and APOCALYPTO (2006).

Hacksaw Ridge is the true story of PFC. Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield), who won the Congressional Medal of Honor despite refusing to bear arms during WWII on religious grounds. Doss was drafted and ostracized by fellow soldiers for his pacifist stance but went on to earn respect and adoration for his bravery, selflessness, and compassion after he risked his life- without firing a shot- to save 75 men in the Battle of Okinawa.

Hacksaw Ridge is the extraordinary true story of WWII medic Desmond Doss, played by Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spiderman), who, in Okinawa during the bloodiest battle of WWII, miraculously saved 75 men in a matter of hours without firing or carrying a gun. He was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front lines without a weapon, except the simple prayer he uttered before he single-handedly evacuated the wounded from behind enemy lines, under constant enemy gunfire and artillery bombardment. Doss’ courage and faith won the admiration of his commanders and fellow soldiers, as he saved the lives of the very men who had persecuted him for refusing to carry a gun. He believed the war was just, but to kill under any circumstance was wrong. Doss was labeled the first conscientious objector (he called himself a “conscientious cooperator”as he volunteered) to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. Hacksaw Ridge is directed by Mel Gibson (Braveheart, The Passion of the Christ) and also stars Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Hugo Weaving, Rachel Griffiths and Vince Vaughn. Coming to theaters nationwide November 4th, 2016.

U.S. Release Date: November 4, 2016

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, Teresa Palmer, Hugo Weaving, Rachel Griffiths, and Vince Vaughn

Directed by: Mel Gibson

Written by: Robert Schenkkan and Andrew Knight

Produced by: William Mechanic, David Permut, Terry Benedict, Paul Currie, Bruce Davey, Tyler Thompson, William D. Johnson, and Brian Oliver

