Available on Digital HD November 8, 2016

Available on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand November 22, 2016

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – (October 11, 2016) – Hands of Stone brings one the most infamous stories in sports history to the big screen, complete with a knock-out cast including Edgar Ramírez, two-time Academy Award® winner Robert De Niro, Usher Raymond IV, Ana de Armas, Ellen Barkin, John Turturro and Ruben Blades. Hands of Stone arrives on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand November 22, and is available on Digital HD November 8. Written and directed by Jonathan Jakubowicz and shot in both Panama City and New York, this dynamic bio-pic brings a true-life tale from the golden age of boxing to life – chronicling the life of boxing legend Roberto Durán and his rivalry with Sugar Ray Leonard.

Hands of Stone follows the life of Roberto Durán (Ramírez), the Panamanian fighter who, with the help of his trainer Ray Arcel (De Niro) made his professional debut in 1968 as a 16 year old and retired in 2002 at the age of 50. In June 1980, he defeated Sugar Ray Leonard (Usher Raymond) to capture the WBC welterweight title, but shocked the boxing world by returning to his corner in their November rematch, famously saying the words ‘no más’ (‘no more’).

Hands of Stone will be available on Blu-ray and DVD for the suggested retail price of $34.99 and $29.98, respectively. Special features include the featurette “Roberto Durán: A Boxing Legend, A Nation’s Pride”; deleted scenes; and two video versions of the film’s title song – “Champions” lyric video featuring Usher, and “Champions” lyric video featuring Ruben Blades.

