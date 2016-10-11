Supergirl’s executive producer, Andrew Kreisberg, has revealed that James Olsen will eventually become the vigilante known as the Guardian who was created by both Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

“He’s going to become Guardian, complete with the shield, which is going to cause a massive problem in his relationship with Kara because he decides not to tell her. There’s this new masked vigilante, and she has her own feelings about vigilantes. He’s recruited Winn to help him. Winn is his man in the van. Winn and James together is like comedy gold.” Kreisberg told told TV Line

Who is the Guardian?

The Guardian (James Jacob “Jim” Harper) is a DC Comics superhero, created by Jack Kirby and Joe Simon. He first appeared in Star-Spangled Comics #7 (April 1942). Guardian resembles an earlier Kirby and Simon character Captain America (first published in March 1941 by Marvel Comics) in that he had no super powers and carried an indestructible shield.