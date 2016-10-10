OWN THE CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES

“MARVEL’S DAREDEVIL: THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON”

ON BLU-RAY™ NOV. 8

Bring home or gift the first season of the popular live action series this Holiday!

SYNOPSIS: “Marvel’s Daredevil” follows Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), attorney by day and vigilante by night. Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock uses his heightened senses as Daredevil, fighting crime on the streets of New York after the sun goes down. His efforts are not welcomed by powerful businessman Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and others whose interests collide with those of Daredevil. Though Murdock’s day job portrays a man who believes in the criminal justice system, his alter ego suggests otherwise, as he takes the law into his own hands to protect his Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

The complete first season of the Netflix Original Series “Marvel’s Daredevil” is available to own on Blu-ray™ on Nov. 8. Season 1 of the action-packed drama was recently honored as Best New Media TV Series at the 42nd Annual Saturn Awards hosted by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films. The home release of Season 1 will thrill fans with all 13 episodes.

CAST: Charlie Cox (“Boardwalk Empire”) as Matt Murdock/Daredevil; Deborah Ann Woll (“True Blood”) as Karen Page; Elden Henson (“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2”) as Foggy Nelson; Vincent D’Onofrio (“The Magnificent Seven”) as Wilson Fisk; Rosario Dawson (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”) as Claire Temple

CREATOR & EXEC. Steven S. DeKnight (“Spartacus: War of the Damned”)

PRODUCER:

EXEC. PRODUCERS: Drew Goddard (“The Martian”), Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s “Jessica Jones” and Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

RELEASE DATE: Nov. 8, 2016

PACKAGING: Blu-ray (13 episodes)

EPISODES: 1. Into The Ring 8. Shadows in the Glass

Cut Man9. Speak of the Devil Rabbit In A Snowstorm 10. Nelson v. Murdock In The Blood 11. The Path of the Righteous World On Fire12. The Ones We Leave Behind Condemned13. Daredevil Stick

RATING: TV-MA

ASPECT RATIO: 1.78:1

AUDIO: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA

LANGUAGES & English SDH

SUBTITLES:

©2016 Disney