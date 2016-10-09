Bandai Namco announced today that spanish fighter Miguel Caballero Rojo will return in Tekken 7.

You can see Miguel, hellbent on revenge after the death of his sister, in the gameplay trailer below, in which Jin Kazama is on the receiving end of a serious beatdown.

Miguel, who made his first appearance in Tekken 6, joins the likes of Street Fighter’s Akuma, Nina Williams, Lee Chaolan, Bob and Master Raven as one of the latest additions to the Tekken 7 lineup.

Tekken 7 is coming to PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One in 2017.