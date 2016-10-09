JOSHY Blu-Ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

After his engagement suddenly ends, Joshy and a few his friends decide to take advantage of what was supposed to be his bachelor party in Ojai, California. In their attempt to help Joshy deal with the recent turn of events, the guys turn the getaway into a raucous weekend filled with drugs, booze, debauchery, and hot tubs. Written and directed by Jeff Baena and featuring an ensemble cast of hilarious comedic talents-including Thomas Middleditch (HBO’s Silicon Valley), Adam Pally (TV’s Happy Endings), Alex Ross Perry (director of Queen of Earth), Nick Kroll (TV’s The League), Brett Gelman (TV’s Married) and Jenny Slate (Obvious Child) -Jeff Baena’s sophomore feature is a wickedly amusing portrayal of male bonding and emotional incompetence.

Directed By: Jeff Baena

Written By: Jeff Baena

Starring: Thomas Middleditch (Josh), Adam Pally (Ari), Alex Ross Perry (Adam), Nick Kroll (Eric), Brett Gelman (Greg), Jenny Slate (Jodi), Lauren Graham (Katee), Aubrey Plaza (Jen), Joe Swanberg (Aaron), and more.

Genre: Comedy

Rating: R

Runtime: approx. 93 minutes

Audio

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080 High Definition

16X9 Widescreen 2.40:1

Subtitles: English, English SDH, & Spanish

Special Features

Audio Commentary with writer.director Jeff Baena, actor/producer Adam Pally, and actor Thomas Middleditch

Thoughts

I was kind of excited to review this film as I had never heard of it. I love films like this because they are usually hidden gems. It’s definitely a film you can relate to. Without giving too much away, it starts out with a bunch of friends who had been through some sort of break-up (their girlfriends leaving them, a death, etc). As with anyone who has been in this situation, you want to FORGET. They go off to party and have a good time where they don’t want to dwell on their past and look to the future. It represents life after a break-up in many ways along with a chance encounter. Definitely not a film to watch with the entire family but, a little gem worth watching. If you haven’t done so already, catch Joshy on Blu-ray and Digital HD Now!