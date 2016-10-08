Are You Ready? JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 Trailer is Here!

The trailer to the upcoming film, John Wick: Chapter 2 was released today during the lionsgate panel at NYCC (New York Comic-Con).

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis

Keanu Reeves returns in the sequel to the 2014 hit as legendary hitman John Wick who is forced to back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Directed By: Chad Stahelski

Written by: Derek Kolstad (screenplay)

Starring: Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Ian McShane (Winston), Ruby Rose, Peter Stormare, Bridget Moynahan (Helen Wick), John Leguizamo (Aurelio), Laurence Fishbone (The Bowler King), David patrick Kelly (Charlie), Thomas Sadoski (Jimmy), and more.

The Film is set to release in theaters on February 10, 2017.