Today we’re wrapping up our on going series of exclusive interviews with the cast of Phantasm and Phantasm: Ravager. Last but certainly not least is the incomparable Reggie Bannister. Mr Bannister plays “Reggie” the ice cream man turned shotgun wielding hero in the Phantasm franchise. Her’s our interview with Reggie Bannister as he talks about the Phantasm franchise as well as his own memories of long time friend Angus Scrimm.

Robert Garcia: So I know with this movie you had many hats, you composed some of the music, you were a producer and actor, what part of the movie process did you enjoy the most?

Reggie Bannister: Well uh you know the more I get to do in any kind of creative project, the more I like what I’m doing. if I can write music for the project you know, if I’ve got a great part,and a character role in the project, I’m down. If I can be part of the production you know, staff or part of that area, of the creating project, I’m down with that. I like looking for locations for the project my wife and we both really dig it. Sometimes people will tell us “Hey you know there’s this really cool place, you gotta see it!” and we’ll go “Yeah, sure let’s go check it out” It might be out in the middle of the desert and we’ve done that a couple of times too.

Gigi Bannister (Reggie’s Wife): We did it on this one! (both laugh)

Reggie Bannister: Yeah out in Lancaster.. yeah and just out in the middle of nowhere, if you’ve seen it (Phantasm:Ravager), you’d know what I’m talking about. You know we also had the crew out there and it was just fun it’s always just fun because you know… you become a family really fast and when you’ve done as many films as we’ve done in this episodic series you become a family. I’ve known Don for a really long time. I actually I knew him before Phantasm.

Robert Garcia: Ok

Reggie Bannister: I did his first two pictures you know, he’d never done a picture before, we did one called Jim The Worlds Greatest and another one called Kenyan Company, and that’s actually where I met Mike (Baldwin) as well. Mike played a kid that was in this school and I was the teacher.

Robert Garcia: Oh wow (laughs)

Reggie Bannister: Yeah it was pretty cool, and then the third film that Don wanted to do was Phantasm because he always had wanted to do a horror film and uh and so this was his concept of horror which I thought was amazing because it was, it’s “so inside”, you know and it it’s so… like I said so human and everyone, everybody can relate to these characters they’re fantastic! (laughs)

Robert Garcia: In Phantasm, your part was pretty small you didn’t have a lot of screen time on there, did you think your character would grow to become one of the main protagonists throughout the series? Did you ever think you’d be one of the mainstays as far as your character?

Reggie Bannister: I had a clue after we shot it and I saw it cut together and stuff. I went… you know… I thought if we’re gonna do…(more)…”we’ve gotta do more!” I went,” we gotta do more!” and if we are gonna do more, then that Reggie character has to grow, they all have to grow, Michael has to grow…uh his brother, Jody has to grow…we all ..the tall.. man uh we all have to grow. You can feel that you can see it as you’ve watched the films as they’ve you know gone over the the thirty plus years that we’ve been doing them so yeah that’s one of the neat things about the Phantasm episodic films

Robert Garcia: What kind of horror movies do you like? What really peaks your interest as far as a good horror film?

Reggie Bannister: Well I really like um…films that…that the horror gets inside you… That as a viewer, as an audience you’re looking up at the screen and you just like, you know, you’re kinda freaking out inside because you’re identifying with the characters. You know they’re not so far out, they’re not so weird that you can’t go “that could be me”. If we can get you into that kind of a situation in any film weather it’s horror, comedy, whatever…drama, um then we’ve gotcha. As actors we’ve got ya as producers… directors…whatever so that anytime you can do that, and horror is a really good genre for really messin’ with people’s heads (laughter) which I really like you know so yeah it’s, it’s just been a joy over the years.

Robert Garcia: I mentioned to Don (Coscarelli) earlier today the story telling is very non linear, you know, it’s sporadic as far as moving from one scene to the next.What did you think of the script when you first saw it

Reggie Bannister: Oh, I dug it! And again, as we get closer to uh the cameras going on and even after they go on we’re still jammin’ ideas you know, and jammin’ lines and jammin’ ideas.

Robert Garcia: With Angus Scrimm passing away earlier this year, are there any fond memories you would like to share with our readers?

Reggie Bannister: You know he used to uh…he used to call the house a lot and we would just talk and you know he’d talk to me for half hour 45 minutes and then he would say (In a deep voice) is your lovely wife there?” and I’d go uh…yeah…do you wannna talk to her?” And he’d go (In a deep voice) “Why yes!”

and I go Geege (short for GiGi) it’s Rory” and he’d talk to her for an hour and a half and they’d be out here (laughs) giggling she’d be in the kitchen laughin and he was crackin her up and I know he was crackin up on the other end (laughs) but he loved GiGi and uh the truth be told he loved beautiful women (everyone laughs)

GiGi: He did…

Reggie: yeah (agrees)

GiGi: He was a flirt

Reggie: Yeah (agrees)

GiGi: We called it Tuesdays with Rory (laughs) but truth be told anytime that we went on a trip anywhere, weather it was with all of us on a reunion or not he would take Monday, and rest and then Tuesdays he would call Don, he would call us, he would call Michael, he would, I mean it was like, it was… Tuesdays was Rory… you know it was really quite a wonderful thing and we still find ourselves missing that phone call you know and to us the junket that we’re on, he’s still with us you know. Don says we’re still grieving, and we are but he’s also still with us, we find things happening around us and we’re like… you know, that’s something Rory would do!(laughs)

Robert Garcia: That was going to be my final question, you know with Ravager, Reggie and the Tall man have a very poignant scene together, can you elaborate on that?

Reggie Bannister: Oh yes, in Ravager, Reggie the character and the Tall Man go nose to nose in one particular scene, and we’ve never got to do that before, but it was like Reggie against the Tall Man and it was like we had this dialogue in which the whole thing just goes BAM! for the whole series. Finally you know Reg gets to face off on the tall man and vice versa and…so yeah it’s a great.

Robert Garcia: Even with that scene it felt like there was a mutual respect between the Tall Man and Reggie, they both knew each others roles and the Tall Man with all his infinite powers was giving respect to Reggie.

Reggie Bannister: And that’s what was amazing about that scene, you could feel it and you know he really nailed that concept, you know. It’s like ok here we are, after all this time and we’re face to face… it’s just a great moment in film history I think personally, because when you think about Angus Scrim and you think about the likes of Bella Lugosi or who else, there’s so many great horror actors and Angus was one of those guys.

Robert Garcia: I completely agree! Thank you once again for talking with us it is much appreciated.

Reggie Bannister: Sure, my pleasure!

