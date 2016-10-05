UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS Character Posters Released

Screen Gems and Lakeshore Entertainment has released 4 new character posters for their upcoming film, Underworld: Blood Wars.

The character posters feature Kate Beckinsale as Selene, Charles Dance as Thomas, Theo James as David, and Tobias Menzies as Marius.

Check out the Posters below:

Synopsis

Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene. Theo James is also back as Selene’s ally David, reprising the role he played in Underworld: Awakening. Tobias Menzies and Lara Pulver take on the roles of a formidable new Lycan leader and a fiercely ambitious Vampire, and Charles Dance again plays Vampire elder Thomas.

Studio: Screen Gems (Sony), Lakeshore Entertainment

Director: Anna Foerster

Written By: Cory Goodman, Kevin Grevioux (characters), Danny McBride (characters), and Len Wiseman (characters)

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Tobias Menzies, Lara Pulver, Charles Dance, James Faulkner, Peter Andersson, Clementine Nicholson, Bradley James, Daisy Head, & more.

Genre: Thriller, Action, & Horror

The film is set to release in theaters on January 6, 2017.