UNDERWORLD: BLOOD WARS Character Posters Released
Screen Gems and Lakeshore Entertainment has released 4 new character posters for their upcoming film, Underworld: Blood Wars.
The character posters feature Kate Beckinsale as Selene, Charles Dance as Thomas, Theo James as David, and Tobias Menzies as Marius.
Check out the Posters below:
Synopsis
Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene. Theo James is also back as Selene’s ally David, reprising the role he played in Underworld: Awakening. Tobias Menzies and Lara Pulver take on the roles of a formidable new Lycan leader and a fiercely ambitious Vampire, and Charles Dance again plays Vampire elder Thomas.
Studio: Screen Gems (Sony), Lakeshore Entertainment
Director: Anna Foerster
Written By: Cory Goodman, Kevin Grevioux (characters), Danny McBride (characters), and Len Wiseman (characters)
Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Tobias Menzies, Lara Pulver, Charles Dance, James Faulkner, Peter Andersson, Clementine Nicholson, Bradley James, Daisy Head, & more.
Genre: Thriller, Action, & Horror
The film is set to release in theaters on January 6, 2017.