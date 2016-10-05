JACKIE Movie Trailer and Poster Released

Fox Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer to their upcoming film, Jackie. The film stars Natalie Portman as the former first lady.

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis

Following the assassination of her husband, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy fights through grief and trauma to regain her faith, console her children, and define her husband’s historic legacy.

Directed By: Pablo Larraín

Written By: Noah Oppenheim (screenplay)

Starring: Natalie Portman (Jacqueline Kennedy), Peter Sarsgaard (Robert Kennedy), Greta Gerwig (Nancy Tuckerman), Billy Crudup (The Journalist), John Hurt (The Priest), John Carroll Lynch (Lyndon Baines Johnson), Richard E. Grant (William Walton), Max Casella (Jack Valenti), Sunnie Pelant (Caroline Kennedy), and more.

The film is set to release in select theaters on December 2, 2016.